Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $407,000 in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.49% of LENSAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LENSAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR Stock Performance

LNSR stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. LENSAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on LENSAR from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LENSAR

In other LENSAR news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 16,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $45,779.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Articles

