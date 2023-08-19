Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.74% of National Bankshares worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in National Bankshares by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Bankshares by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $26.84 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKSH

National Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.