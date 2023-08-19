Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.11% of Chesapeake Energy worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CHK stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.