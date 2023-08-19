Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1,723.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,452 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Haleon were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Haleon by 44.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the first quarter worth $100,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 212.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Haleon by 613.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 136,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

