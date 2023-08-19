Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7,516.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324,727 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

