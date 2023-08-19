Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 345.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,229.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

