Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 175,894 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 777.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,894 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.27% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $919.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $418.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

