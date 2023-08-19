Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 110,045 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 545.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,045 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of SolarWinds worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $10.74 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

