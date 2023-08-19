BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading Down 0.5%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $45.76. 32,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 111,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
