BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading Down 0.5%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $45.76. 32,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 111,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 828.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

