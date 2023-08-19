BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Up 0.3%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.38 and last traded at C$15.38. Approximately 630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.33.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.87.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th.

