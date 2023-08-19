Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 284,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,298. The company has a market cap of $698.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

