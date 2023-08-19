Block (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

Block stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

