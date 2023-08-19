Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.