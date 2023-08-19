Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLKB. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,278. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

