Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

