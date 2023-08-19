BITICA COIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.92 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $0.92 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,119.88 or 1.00055364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.07526327 USD and is up 16.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $37.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

