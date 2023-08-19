BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $324.08 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $26,096.03 or 1.00027044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $324.08 million and approximately $378,048.80 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014866 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,974.9182722 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $377,455.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.