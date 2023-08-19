BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $382,555.29

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $324.94 million and $382,555.29 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26,164.85 or 1.00089365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014918 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,974.9182722 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $377,455.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

