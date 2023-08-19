Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Birks Group stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Birks Group by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

