BIP Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,415,000 after acquiring an additional 964,036 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,848,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $50.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

