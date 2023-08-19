BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Aflac by 11.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,719,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,099,000 after purchasing an additional 373,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,815 shares of company stock worth $2,036,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

