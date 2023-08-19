BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of BTAI opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.11). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19,549.52% and a negative return on equity of 309.06%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

