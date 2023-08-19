BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 146.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 272,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,358.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $38,969.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 272,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,368 shares of company stock valued at $856,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

