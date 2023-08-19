BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,618,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after buying an additional 333,024 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,878,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after buying an additional 228,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

