BILL’s (BILL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Shares of BILL traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.97. 8,844,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BILL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after buying an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,964,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,426,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

