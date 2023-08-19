BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2885-1.3065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. BILL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.82-$1.97 EPS.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of BILL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

