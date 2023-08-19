BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BILL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,614. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

