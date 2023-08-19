Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILI

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. 10,025,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,457. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $40,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $2,955,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.