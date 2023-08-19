Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bilibili updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of BILI stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,674 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bilibili by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

