Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $220,252,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %

Brookfield stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,058. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 311.15%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.