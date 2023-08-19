Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $220,252,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %
Brookfield stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,058. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $52.23.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 311.15%.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
