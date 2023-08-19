Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.47. 1,886,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

