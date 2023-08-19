Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.49. 4,456,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

