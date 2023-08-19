Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $430.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,334. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

