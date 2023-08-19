Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,411. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

