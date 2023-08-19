Bessemer Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.91.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,199.59. The stock had a trading volume of 502,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,215.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,226.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,388.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

