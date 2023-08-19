Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,736,000 after acquiring an additional 402,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,341,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 847,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,455. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.