Bessemer Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.40. 1,174,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.83. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

