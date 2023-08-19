Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 164,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $22,351,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.25. 35,347,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,445,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $728.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.78.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.13.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,387 shares of company stock worth $12,444,309. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

