Bessemer Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,750. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

