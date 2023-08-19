Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 339.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,935 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.25. 653,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,742. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

