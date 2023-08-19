Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,313 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

