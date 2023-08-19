Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

