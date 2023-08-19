Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 12,730 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,295,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

