Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,692.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,949 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $57,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

Target stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

