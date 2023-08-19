Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,959 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

AWK stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

