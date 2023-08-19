Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Denbury worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in shares of Denbury by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.63.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

