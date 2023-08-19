Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

