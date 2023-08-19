Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $557.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $568.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $535.64 and a 200 day moving average of $479.39.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

