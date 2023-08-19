Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 8,383 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,374,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $22,512,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,150,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,252,000 after buying an additional 528,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1,763.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 527,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.44. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

