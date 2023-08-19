Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BERY opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,122 shares of company stock worth $6,368,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.